Alleged killer of teen Mason Hada arrested in Detroit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Deahri Steele, 19, the alleged killer of 17-year-old Mason Hada, is now in custody. The teen was found in Detroit by the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Thursday.

Steele was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence involving death in December of 2021 after a fatal traffic crash on August 26, 2021. Hada and Steele collided at the intersection of Broadway and 24th Street at around 5:20 in the evening. Hada was pronounced dead at the scene. Steele was treated at a local hospital, but later released.

“Losing Mason changed all of our lives in a miserable way,” said Hada’s dad, LeRoy. “We all have been extremely patient the last 16 months waiting for the day Mason got the justice he deserves and that day has finally come. Again, thank you to everybody involved who helped catch this man, who can now finally be held accountable for what he’s done.”

There’s no word yet on any of Steele’s court dates.

