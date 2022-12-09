6 public interest projects awarded funds from Winnebago County board

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Board approved a fifth round of Chairman’s Initiative Projects for Economic Impact.

The program provides board members the ability to request American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for economic impact projects within their districts.

The following six projects were approved during the most recent round:

Community Life Center of Rockford - $19,525 for after-school programming designed to meet the educational, recreational, and social-emotional needs of youth in Southwest Rockford.

Northwest Neighbors - $20,000 for staffing to carry out neighborhood community engagement, and maintain a permanent service location centered in Northwest Rockford.

Rock River Valley Blood Center - $10,000 for a new bloodmobile to replace the 22-year-old vehicle currently in use for mobile blood drives.

Rockford North End - $18,000 to support and promote business and charity events such as Tour de North End, Friends of the Veterans Memorial Circle, West Side Showroom Theater, Hot Chocolate Crawl and more.

Vietnam Veterans Honor Society - $15,000 towards the maintenance at the Veterans Memorial at Midway Village and programming for local veterans.

Winnebago County Housing Study - $10,000 for a study identifying existing housing market conditions and help facilitate policy development and provide a stable housing market focused on the needs of an expanding workforce.

Funding for the projects will come from the $1,000,000 set aside for various board member initiatives of the $55 million received by the board from the ARP Act.

