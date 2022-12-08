VetsRoll presents South Beloit veteran with community fundraising presentation

SOUTH BELOIT, WIS. (WIFR) - VetsRoll surprised a South Beloit man Wednesday with a presentation of area fundraisers organized by a close friend.

Bryan Davis started the GiveSendGo fundraiser to help raise money for Nick Parnello’s fight against his recently diagnosed illness.

“It was recently discovered that Nick has tumors in his stomach that need to be tested and treated immediately,” a caption on the fundraising page reads.

In its first week, the effort raised more than $11,000.

Organizers at VetsRoll say Janesville-based Veterans United For Veterans along with Lisa and Ike Trickie of Trickie Enterprises in Machesney Park had a huge impact on helping raise the funds for Parnello.

“We can help a veteran especially a Vietnam veteran, it has special meaning for us, we’ve all contributed and serve in service for this country. They mean the world to us, we’re brothers in arms, we all served this country and we’re scarred for life for our experiences, but we come together as brothers,” said veteran Albert Pacheco.

Anyone looking to donate to the fundraiser can visit https://givesendgo.com/G9HKU?utm_source=sharelink

A previous copy of this article indicated that the funds were raised by VetsRoll in Beloit, Wis. The article has been updated to reflect clarified information.

