Vetsroll donates money to South Beloit veteran

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH BELOIT, WIS. (WIFR) - Vetsroll surprised local veteran Nick Parnello Wednesday with money to help his fight against an undisclosed illness.

Parnello is an advocate for former military members and president of the Vietnam Veterans Honor Society, he recently entered a new battle this time against a debilitating disease.

Members of the veteran community collected donations to help. Their goal is $10,000.

“We can help a veteran especially a Vietnam veteran, it has special meaning for us, we’ve all contributed and serve in service for this country. They mean the world to us, we’re brothers in arms, we all served this country and we’re scarred for life for our experiences, but we come together as brothers,” said veteran Albert Pacheco.

