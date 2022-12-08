Rockford native to fill recent vacancy on Rockford School Board

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public Schools board has selected a new representative for one of its subdistricts.

Kim Haley will be sworn in on December 13 as the representative for subdistrict F of RPS. Her term will last through April 2023.

Haley will replace Michael Connor, who submitted his resignation from the board Nov. 16. Haley ran for the position in 2017 against Connor, who won the seat by a little more than 200 votes.

Connor resigned following an incident outside a school board meeting. He was filmed striking the camera of local filmmaker and educator Nicholas Stange.

Chosen out of four applicants, Haley is a Rockford native who currently works at Rock Valley College. Her accolades include master’s of business administration from Rockford University and a master’s in public administration from Northern Illinois University.

“I want to ensure that students are provided with the best education possible, preparing them for the pursuit of higher education and 21st-century jobs,” Haley said in her application. “I want to foster an environment that supports the whole student. I have worked in education for over 30 years, and I believe in the value of a quality education and lifelong learning. That foundation is established in K-12 schools.”

