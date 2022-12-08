Realtors to collect art supplies for Rockford Area Arts Council

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a different and unique holiday party for Rockford area realtors―as the price of admission to the event is art supplies.

The Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors will be collecting art supplies from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, to benefit the Rockford Area Arts Council, 713 E. State St., in Rockford.

Desired donations include multi-packs of canvases, watercolor sets and sketchbooks; all art supplies will be used to help the art council’s community programs.

“Not only developing their skill sets and increasing their self-confidence and their self-esteem and their ability to follow directions and be mentored by expert artists, but they’re also contributing to something in our community, the bigger picture. and they really get that feeling when they’re part of our program,” said arts council executive director Mary McNamara Bernsten.

