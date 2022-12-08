Potent storm system to bring rain and snow to the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to believe we’re already a week into December. It sure hasn’t felt like December, that’s for sure!

For a third straight day, temperatures in the Stateline reached the 40s, and we have every reason to believe several more days of 40s are ahead of us. However, for the first time this month, things are to turn more active.

Skies, which have been so cloudy this entire week, have cleared over most of the area Wednesday evening, allowing temperatures to cool far more expeditiously than in nights past. Eventually, our temperature and dew point are to collide, setting the stage for another round of fog, some potentially dense, likely reducing visibility and causing a few slick spots to occur on our roads, given the sub-freezing temperatures in place. As a precaution, it’d be wise to allow extra time to get to work Thursday morning.

Low clouds and fog are again a distinct possibility early Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

During the daytime hours Thursday, it’s possible we see sunshine for a few hours, especially early in the day. It’d be the first glimpses of sun of the week, and almost certainly the last.

It's possible we see sunshine for the early part of our Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds return as the afternoon progresses, as a storm system gathers steam to our southwest, and begins lifting northeastward. Computer forecast models have been slowing the system down quite a bit, now making it more likely the daytime hours are to be entirely dry.

Precipitation looks to remain off to the west of us through at least the dinner hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Precipitation is to begin during the mid to late evening hours, likely as a rain/snow mix.

Precipitation may very well start as snow Thursday evening, then changing to rain overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As the night progresses, we’ll see a transition to all rain for a sizeable period of time.

Rain looks to be the dominant precipitation form by the midnight hour, though a few flakes aren't out of the question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once past the midnight hour, a transition back over to snow is to take place from north to south. Snow’s to be falling over most of southern Wisconsin and far northwestern Illinois, while precipitation remains as rain over the majority of the Stateline.

Heavier rain is likely overnight into early Friday, but snow will mix in just north and west of our immediate area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As we creep closer to sunrise and in the hours that follow, a gradual transition to all snow is to continue over the vast majority of the area. While major accumulations aren’t in the cards, the morning commute could be a slushy one.

Early Friday morning, we'll begin a transition back from rain to snow from north to south. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Areas along and north of Interstate 88 are to see snow for a good part of Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will be on the way out by noontime Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Finally, by the early afternoon, snow will have moved out of the area, though clouds are certain to persist.

Precipitation is done Friday afternoon, though clouds are to remain intact. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for accumulations, they’re not expected to be significant for multiple reasons. First, the fact that snow’s to fall on wet, relatively warm ground will cause some melting of the snow early on in the event. Secondly, the short duration of the snow will limit the amount of time snow has to accumulate. Presently, the thought is that many spots could get an inch or two, with locally higher amounts possible the farther north you go into Wisconsin.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center gives the Rockford Metro just a 1% chance of seeing two inches or more. Meanwhile, those chances go up to 50% as you get up to Madison and points north and west of there.

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the chances of our immediate area picking up 2" or more of snow are very, very small. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Keep in mind, just a 20-40 mile southward shift in the storm track would significantly increase our chances of more substantial snowfall, while a track farther north would essentially mean no snow at all here. It’s still a somewhat fluid situation, and one worthy of our continued attention.

