Police search for suspect in break-in at Chicken Hop in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators need the public’s help identifying a suspect in a restaurant break-in.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday at Chicken Hop, 3511 E. State St. in Rockford.

Police responded to the alarm and found the front doors and windows of the restaurant had been smashed in.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video leaving the restaurant with two cash registers containing an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or submit an anonymous tip by texting the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411.

