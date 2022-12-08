Police: 81-year-old woman almost robbed in Freeport

Suspect arrested in South Dakota and transported to Stephenson County.
Freeport police
Freeport police(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An 81-year-old woman claims a man tried to rob her in Freeport.

According to the woman, the man approached her just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in the 2000 block of W. Galena Avenue. She says the man demanded money and threatened her life by saying he was armed with a weapon.

The woman refused to give the man any money and was able to escape without harm.

After investigation, the suspect was identified as Issom Brown, who was charged with attempted armed robbery.

Brown was taken into custody on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in Sioux Falls, S.D. He was later transported to the Stephenson County jail and remains held on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Areas along and north of Interstate 88 are to see snow for a good part of Friday morning.
Potent storm system to bring rain and snow to the Stateline
Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver
Drug bust
Thousands of grams of narcotics seized from Rockford residence
Alan Brown (left) led Rockford Schools from 2000-2003. He died suddenly Sunday night while...
Former RPS 205 Superintendent Alan Brown dies suddenly at 74

Latest News

Kwik Trip
Kwik Trip location coming to South Beloit
Kwik Trip's "Kwik Star" coming to South Beloit
Kwik Trip's "Kwik Star" coming to South Beloit
Winter Weather Advisories have been hoisted just to our west.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 12/7/2022
VetsRoll presents South Beloit veteran with community fundraising presentation