Police: 81-year-old woman almost robbed in Freeport

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An 81-year-old woman claims a man tried to rob her in Freeport.

According to the woman, the man approached her just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in the 2000 block of W. Galena Avenue. She says the man demanded money and threatened her life by saying he was armed with a weapon.

The woman refused to give the man any money and was able to escape without harm.

After investigation, the suspect was identified as Issom Brown, who was charged with attempted armed robbery.

Brown was taken into custody on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in Sioux Falls, S.D. He was later transported to the Stephenson County jail and remains held on $100,000 bond.

