Kwik Trip location coming to South Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve driven through Wisconsin, chances are you’ve made a stop at one of the state’s more than 400 Kwik Trips. But now, the company plans to open a convenience store under the name “Kwik Star” in the stateline, and visiting will only be a quick trip to South Beloit.

“When we were just friends, and we’ve been friends for about 17 years,” said Stephanie Ward. “Just, anytime we hang out we’d end up going.”

Stephanie Ward says aside from turning her longtime friend, Ben, into a fiance, not much as changed in the two’s relationship. Especially, their love for Kwik Trip.

“To get ice cream or I mean anything, it was always Kwik Trip,” said Ward. “We love it.”

Instead of traveling to the land of cheese to make a stop at the beloved Kwik Trip, the Rockton couple will soon only have to make a quick trip. The convenience store is expanding to South Beloit, under the name “Kwik Star”, down the street from Ward’s workplace of Camping World.

“I heard people saying, oh ‘its a Kwik Star it’s not going to be the same’, oh it’s going to be the same,” said Ward.

South Beloit Mayor Tom Fitzgerald says Kwik Trip officials reached out to the city around two years ago with hopes of opening a location near Interstate 90. The city settled on a $2.2 million dollar sales and property tax rebate offer, which either expires in ten years, or if the business is able to pay it back before.

“A corporation like Kwik Trip, they’ve already studied it long before they come to us,” said Fitzgerald. “Kwik Trip didn’t want anyone to know about it, they wanted to keep it quiet.”

Opening soon, isn’t an understatement. Fitzgerald says the company’s hope is to start construction by next year in 2023, and he expects them to finish it quickly. So the next time Stephanie and her fiance will hear Kwik Trip’s infamous version of “goodbye” (see you next time), it will be just down the street from work. “All I have to do is drive up the road, I’m super excited,” said Ward.

The Kwik Star location will be right across from the Fasmart gas station on Manchester Rd, in South Beloit near I-90. It will mark the third across Illinois, with the other two in Rochelle and Dixon.

