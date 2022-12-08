Illinios State’s Hancock Stadium set to host IHSA State Football Championships from 2023-2027

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Beginning in 2023, Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium will be the home of the IHSA State Football Championships. This comes after NIU and the University of Illinois alternated hosting duties each year from 2013 to 2022.

From 1974-98, ISU hosted the majority of IHSA state football title games when the multi-class form began in 1974. From 1999 to 2012 the University of Illinois took on full-time hosting duties before the alternating format came into play in 2013.

According to the IHSA, NIU and Southern Illinois University each submitted bids to host from 2023-27. Meanwhile, Illinois submitted a bid to host in 2024, 2026, and 2028.

“This decision wasn’t made lightly, as Northern Illinois University and the University of Illinois have been incredible hosts for us through the years,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Andersons said.

“We have a tremendous relationship with Champaign-Urbana and look forward to returning there in a few short months for State Wrestling and Boys Basketball. Northern Illinois did an exemplary job, stepping up to host beginning in 2013 when the Big Ten schedule necessitated a hosting change in the midst of the contract with the University of Illinois. Southern Illinois University’s facility stacks up with any other in the state as well and the area is well-known for having a deeply-rooted high school sports fanbase. The IHSA deeply values its relationships with all of these institutions and their communities,” Anderson said.

“Illinois State University and Illinois State Athletics have long valued their great partnership with the IHSA and take pride in our duties hosting IHSA events at our facilities. It will be a pleasure for us to welcome the student-athletes, their families and spectators to campus and the Bloomington-Normal community each year and provide them with a top-notch experience at Hancock Stadium,” ISU Director of Athletics Kyle Brennan said.

ISU is also the current site of the IHSA Girls Volleyball and Girls Basketball state championships as well.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.