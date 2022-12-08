Fraudsters targeting those who want to consolidate student loans

The government offers loan consolidation for free; you do not have to pay for it
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - If you are one of the 45 million people holding student loans, experts warned con artists are targeting those looking to potentially consolidate their outstanding debts.

Federal agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), StudentAid.gov, and others have issued recent warning like these about student loan scams.

Robert Farrington with The College Investor said if you need to consolidate any student loans, scammers may reach out and offer their services for a fee. He urged consumers to be wary of any emails, texts or phone calls making that promise.

Farrington said borrowers can consolidate for free at StudentAid.gov. Simply go to the website, scroll to the bottom, and choose “consolidate my loans”.

For more information on student loan scams, StudentAid.gov published an article on red flags to avoid.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Areas along and north of Interstate 88 are to see snow for a good part of Friday morning.
Potent storm system to bring rain and snow to the Stateline
Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver
Drug bust
Thousands of grams of narcotics seized from Rockford residence
Alan Brown (left) led Rockford Schools from 2000-2003. He died suddenly Sunday night while...
Former RPS 205 Superintendent Alan Brown dies suddenly at 74

Latest News

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
House report: Snyder had role in ‘toxic’ Commanders culture
FILE - Staff Sgt. Travis Snyder, left, receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine...
House passes defense bill scrapping COVID vaccine mandate
Four people were shot, including two innocent bystanders, in a shooting at the Dollar Tree on...
Police: 4 shot at Dollar Tree in New Orleans
Visitors hug at makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Earlier case against gay bar shooter dropped for lack of cooperation
Police search for suspect in break-in at Chicken Hop in Rockford
Police search for suspect in break-in at Chicken Hop in Rockford