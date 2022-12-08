Boys Hoops: Boylan, Guilford become lone undefeated teams in NIC-10 play

Four teams entered Wednesday night undefeated in conference play
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Guilford, Harlem, Auburn, and Boylan boys basketball all went into Wednesday as the only undefeated teams in conference play. But The night would only see two undefeated’s remaining as all four went up against a fellow, unbeaten squad.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Cherry Valley Fire Protection District arrived Tuesday to battle the propane tanker fire on the...
I-39N/US 20E bypass reopens after tanker fire in Cherry Valley
Drug bust
Thousands of grams of narcotics seized from Rockford residence
Alan Brown (left) led Rockford Schools from 2000-2003. He died suddenly Sunday night while...
Former RPS 205 Superintendent Alan Brown dies suddenly at 74
Crime scene
No foul play suspected in death on South Meridian Road in Rockford

Latest News

Illinois State University
Illinios State’s Hancock Stadium set to host IHSA State Football Championships from 2023-2027
Winnebago Track/XC standout Grace Erb signs NLI to run at Illinois State
Winnebago Track/XC standout Grace Erb signs NLI to run at Illinois State
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger reacts after hitting a three-run home run...
AP source: Cody Bellinger, Cubs agree to $17.5M, 1-year deal
Girls Hoops: Hononegah takes 1st place in NIC-10 standings, Lutheran and GK open conference play
Girls Hoops: Hononegah takes 1st place in NIC-10 standings, Lutheran and GK open conference play