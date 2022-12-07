Winnebago Track/XC standout Grace Erb signs NLI to run at Illinois State

Erb is a three-sport athlete competing in cross country, track, and basketball
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - While Winnebago’s Grace Erb isn’t quite done with her high school running career, the senior has her next steps planned out. The three-sport athlete signed her letter of intent Wednesday to run track and cross country at Illinois State University next year.

Erb had a stellar 2022 in both sports. The future redbird was the 1A runner-up in the 800m at this year’s state meet and earned sixth place at this year’s state cross country meet.

“I visited, talked with the coaches a little bit before, visited and loved the girls I stay with, I loved the atmosphere around it, everything about it, the programs were great, it just felt right for me,” Erb said.

The multi-sport athlete plans to study nursing at ISU.

