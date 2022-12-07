U.S. Cellular donates $5K to Northern Illinois Rockford Food Bank

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Cellular surprised Northern Illinois Rockford Food Bank Tuesday with a $5,000 donation.

Th organization presented a $2,500 check to the food bank and $2,500 worth of non-perishable food items.

(WIFR Newsroom)

“1,300 meals is a lot of meals so I think that’s outstanding, community means family,” said Northern Illinois Food Bank branch manager Todd Reuber

The money will provide food for those in need in the stateline.

U.S. Cellular is also providing more than 135 organizations with supplies for food banks, pantries and shelters.

“Food brings people together, and our ability to play a small part in that and partner with the Northern Illinois Food Bank is tremendous” said U.S. Cellular retail area sales manager.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
No foul play suspected in death on South Meridian Road in Rockford
Photo of three-year old black lab, Mocha
Dog loses lung after contracting fungus from digging in dirt
Drug bust
Thousands of grams of narcotics seized from Rockford residence
Cherry Valley Fire Protection District arrived Tuesday to battle the propane tanker fire on the...
I-39N/US 20E bypass reopens after tanker fire in Cherry Valley
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

Latest News

Mild temperatures persisted across the Stateline this Tuesday.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 12/6/2022
Rockford police promote gun safety with free storage kits
Rockford police promote gun safety with free storage kits
Cherry Valley Fire Protection District arrived Tuesday to battle the propane tanker fire on the...
I-39N/US 20E bypass reopens after tanker fire in Cherry Valley
Shooting investigation
Two men recovering after shooting on 7th Street in Rockford
Crime scene
No foul play suspected in death on South Meridian Road in Rockford