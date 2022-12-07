U.S. Cellular donates $5K to Northern Illinois Rockford Food Bank

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Cellular surprised Northern Illinois Rockford Food Bank Tuesday with a $5,000 donation.

Th organization presented a $2,500 check to the food bank and $2,500 worth of non-perishable food items.

(WIFR Newsroom)

“1,300 meals is a lot of meals so I think that’s outstanding, community means family,” said Northern Illinois Food Bank branch manager Todd Reuber

The money will provide food for those in need in the stateline.

U.S. Cellular is also providing more than 135 organizations with supplies for food banks, pantries and shelters.

“Food brings people together, and our ability to play a small part in that and partner with the Northern Illinois Food Bank is tremendous” said U.S. Cellular retail area sales manager.

