Rain for the end of the Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After some morning fog we go on to see limited sunshine this afternoon with highs in the middle to low 40′s. Increasing clouds tomorrow with highs in the low 40′s. Rain chances begin after 3 PM with rain showers likely Thursday night. Temperatures will start out in the low 30′s Friday morning with a rain/snow mix and perhaps a few snow showers. We go back to the 40′s by Friday afternoon. Low 40′s for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 40′s.

