Pretzel City Brewfest wins Illinois tourism award

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A fall event in the Pretzel City receives a tourism award from the state at the 2022 Excellence in Tourism awards.

The annual beer festival in Freeport won “Best Event organized with a budget of less than three-quarters of a million dollars.” The festival was one of more than a dozen events and tourism strategies to receive an award at the governor’s conference on travel and tourism.

Pretzel City Brewfest draws hundreds of people to downtown Freeport each year.

More than 800 people attended this year’s event and more than half of them came from at least 30 miles outside the area. Organizers say this is just one of several events they host throughout the year to attract new people to the city.

“We’re so fortunate that it started with an amazing group of event planners and craft beer lovers who came together to see that Freeport, which has an amazing history in craft beer, was being rekindled as a craft beer destination,” says Nicole Haas with the Greater Freeport Partnership.

Galena Country Tourism also took home some awards for its tourism initiatives, including for its #AmazingforAll pride series.

