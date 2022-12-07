New scam demands money be deposited into Bitcoin machine to vacate warrant

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A new phone scam scares victims into thinking they have an outstanding warrant with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies issued a scam warning to residents Wednesday after several reports of a person claiming to be “Sgt. Johnson of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.”

This scammer falsely claims that victims have an outstanding warrant and demands money be deposited into a local Bitcoin machine. He then tells the victim to bring the Bitcoin deposit receipt to the sheriff’s office to vacate the warrant.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office does call residents to tell them they have an outstanding warrant or seek to solicit money over the phone.

Anyone who receives a similar call can report it immediately at the non-emergency number 815-282-2600.

