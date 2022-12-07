New area code coming to southern Illinois

Those in the Carbondale, Ill. community will see a new area code next summer.
Those in the Carbondale, Ill. community will see a new area code next summer.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you live in the 618, get ready for some big changes.

The Illinois Commerce Commission announced Wednesday a new area code is coming to southern Illinois.

A new 730 area code will launch July 7, 2023 and will co-exist with the current 618 area code covering 37 counties in Illinois including Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, East St. Louis, Edwardsville and Marion.

After the area code is launched, customers in the region may be assigned a number with the new 730 area code when they request a new service or an additional line.

No current numbers with the 618 area code will be affected by the new addition.

One of the original 86 area codes in the United States (which includes northern Illinois’ 815 and Chicagoland’s 312), 618 was assigned to the southern region of Illinois in 1947 by Bell Laboratories.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Cherry Valley Fire Protection District arrived Tuesday to battle the propane tanker fire on the...
I-39N/US 20E bypass reopens after tanker fire in Cherry Valley
Drug bust
Thousands of grams of narcotics seized from Rockford residence
Crime scene
No foul play suspected in death on South Meridian Road in Rockford
Alan Brown (left) led Rockford Schools from 2000-2003. He died suddenly Sunday night while...
Former RPS 205 Superintendent Alan Brown dies suddenly at 74

Latest News

Organizers say this is just one of several events they host throughout the year to attract new...
Pretzel City Brewfest wins Illinois tourism award
Through this project, this district will also work to set up partnerships with local businesses...
Harlem High School to add $16 million expansion in 2023
Phone scam
New scam demands money be deposited into Bitcoin machine to vacate warrant
Brown dies at age 74
Brown dies at age 74