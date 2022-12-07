Former RPS 205 Superintendent Alan Brown dies suddenly at 74

Alan Brown (left) led Rockford Schools from 2000-2003. He died suddenly Sunday night while visiting family in Memphis.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A long time Rockford mover and shaker dies suddenly while visiting family in Memphis. Dr. Alan Brown was a former shop teacher turned superintendent of Rockford schools from 2000-2003. He later served as the director of Rockford’s Burpee Museum; and a local business owner, bringing Taco Betty’s and The Standard to downtown Rockford. Those close to Brown say he died in his sleep.

“He wasn’t from here, but he love Rockford so much he made it his home,” said 14th Ward Rockford Alderperson Mark Bonne. “He really always had this really high level of enthusiasm for things that he adopted and believed in and wanted to work on. His business ventures were adventures. You know, he was off to slay another dragon”

Brown was 74 years old.

