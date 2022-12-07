AP source: Cody Bellinger, Cubs agree to $17.5M, 1-year deal

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that former National League MVP Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a $17.5 million, one-year contract. Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Nov. 18 after the 27-year-old outfielder hit .210 with 19 homers in 144 games. Bellinger was the 2019 NL MVP.

