Vehicle fire detours traffic at I-39/Bus. 20 exchange in Cherry Valley
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists are urged to avoid the I-39/U.S. Business 20 exchange as crews on are site due to a large vehicle fire.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to investigate the cause of the fire and detour traffic from the area.
No information on injuries has been released.
This is a developing story and 23 News will update as information is confirmed.
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.