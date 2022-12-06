Vehicle fire detours traffic at I-39/Bus. 20 exchange in Cherry Valley

Traffic is being detoured from I-39 N to U.S. Business 20 W at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists are urged to avoid the I-39/U.S. Business 20 exchange as crews on are site due to a large vehicle fire.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to investigate the cause of the fire and detour traffic from the area.

No information on injuries has been released.

This is a developing story and 23 News will update as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

