Vehicle fire detours traffic at I-39/Bus. 20 exchange in Cherry Valley

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists are urged to avoid the I-39/U.S. Business 20 exchange as crews on are site due to a large vehicle fire.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to investigate the cause of the fire and detour traffic from the area.

No information on injuries has been released.

This is a developing story and 23 News will update as information is confirmed.

