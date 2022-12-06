Two men recovering after shooting on 7th Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting incident Monday.

Just before midnight, Rockford police received two reports of shots fired; one in the 1300 block of S. 6th Street and another in the 2100 block of 7th Street.

At the 7th Street investigation, police found a blue SUV crashed behind a residence with bullet strikes.

Two people inside the crashed vehicle were suffering from gunshot wounds; an 18-year-old man was shot in the face and a 21-year-old man was shot in the ankle. Two more juvenile occupants were not harmed.

Both of the gunshot victims were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries while the juveniles were released to their families.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or submit an anonymous tip by texting the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411.

