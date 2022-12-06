Republicans win both positions overseeing Stephenson County Board

The vote changes what was once a bipartisan landscape for leadership for the first time in more than a decade
County Board shakeup
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom and Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County sees a shift in authority, as Republicans win both positions in charge of overseeing the County Board Monday night. The outcome of the votes change what was once a bipartisan landscape for leadership for the first time in more than a decade.

Republican Scott Helms takes the majority of votes Monday night, defeating former Republican County Chairman Bill Hadley for the role. Republican Tim Whalen also wins Vice Chairman, beating the former-serving Democrat Samuel Newton for the position. This means what was once a bipartisan team of leaders for more than a decade is now controlled by a team of two Republicans, who sweep the majority of votes for chairperson positions in the first meeting since the midterm elections.

Helms wins 9-7, while Whalen takes the majority votes, 10-7.

