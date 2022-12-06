Pritzker signs SAFE-T Act amendments into law

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker signed on Tuesday a series of amendments and clarifications to the SAFE-T Act, originally passed in 2021.

House bill 1095, which passed both Illinois congressional chambers this week, clarifies the processes for transitioning to cashless bail on January 1, 2023—specifying definitions of willful flight and dangerousness and other changes.

“I’m pleased that the General Assembly has passed clarifications that uphold the principle we fought to protect: to bring an end to a system where wealthy violent offenders can buy their way out of jail, while less fortunate nonviolent offenders wait in jail for trial,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Advocates and lawmakers came together and put in hours of work to strengthen and clarify this law, uphold our commitment to equity, and keep people safe.”

Other changes to the Act clarify court authority in controlling electronic monitoring, outline specific guidelines for trespassing violations and create a grant program to help public defenders with increased caseloads.

