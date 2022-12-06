Nitty Gritty Dirt Band headed to Coronado in Rockford

Ticket pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 8 on Ticketmaster.com.
Ticket pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 8 on Ticketmaster.com.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mark your calendars!

Come see the full Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Ticket pre-sales start at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 8, and go on sale to the public on Friday, December 9 at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or in-person at the BMO Center and Coronado Performing Arts Center box offices.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band trades on a mix of reimagined classics and compelling newer works. For fans, it’s less about the memories and more about the moment.

The group formed in 1966 as a Long Beach, Calif. jug band, had its first charting single in 1967, and embarked on a self-propelled ride through folk, country, rock ‘n’ roll, pop, bluegrass, and the amalgam now known as “Americana.”

Their first major hit came in 1971 with the epic “Mr. Bojangles.” Today’s group consists of founding member Jeff Hanna, harp master Jimmie Fadden, and soulful-voiced Bob Carpenter, who has more than 40 years of service in the ensemble.

Those veterans are now joined by singer-songwriter-bass man Jim Photoglo, fiddle and mandolin wizard Ross Holmes, and Hanna’s son, the preternaturally talented singer and guitarist Jaime Hanna.

