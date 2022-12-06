I-39/US 20 interchange in Cherry Valley shut down after propane tanker fire

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - The I-39/U.S. Business 20 interchange is shut down Tuesday while first responders clean up a propane tanker explosion.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

First responding crews arrived just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to get the fire under control and detour traffic from the area. Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating what caused the explosion.

Illinois State Police confirmed that the interchange will be shut down for several hours for clean-up.

This is a developing story and 23 News will update as information is confirmed.

