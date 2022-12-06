I-39N/US 20E bypass reopens after tanker fire in Cherry Valley

Cherry Valley Fire Protection District arrived Tuesday to battle the propane tanker fire on the...
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - The I-39/U.S. Business 20 interchange reopened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday after fire crews battled a propane tanker explosion.

Cherry Valley Fire Department shared photos via social media while on scene:

No injuries have been reported.

First responding crews arrived just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to get the fire under control and detour traffic from the area. Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating what caused the explosion.

Illinois State Police confirmed that the interchange will be shut down for several hours for clean-up.

This is a developing story and 23 News will update as information is confirmed.

