Helping Hands Pantry receives $3.5K in donations from village of Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A local food pantry was presented with $3,500 in donations Monday to benefit annual food operations and its holiday toy drive.

“These donations signify the village’s continued support of the Helping Hands Pantry. We are very thankful for the hard work the pantry’s volunteers undertake all year round, especially during the holiday season,” said Mayor Steve Johnson at the presentation during the village board meeting Monday night.

He says village leaders are proud to support area nonprofits.

For the last twelve years, the village board has supported the toy drive and has begun donating to the pantry within the last four years.

New and unused toys may be donated for this year’s toy drive from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through December 9 at Village Hall, 300 Machesney Road.

The Helping Hands Pantry serves nearly 400 families each month in the Loves Park/Machesney Park area.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the pantry can visit https://helpinghandspantry.com for more information.

