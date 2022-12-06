Helping Hands Pantry receives $3.5K in donations from village of Machesney Park

Mayor Steve Johnson says he is thankful for the hard work the pantry's volunteers undertake to...
Mayor Steve Johnson says he is thankful for the hard work the pantry's volunteers undertake to help community members, especially during the holiday season.(Village of Machesney Park website)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A local food pantry was presented with $3,500 in donations Monday to benefit annual food operations and its holiday toy drive.

“These donations signify the village’s continued support of the Helping Hands Pantry. We are very thankful for the hard work the pantry’s volunteers undertake all year round, especially during the holiday season,” said Mayor Steve Johnson at the presentation during the village board meeting Monday night.

He says village leaders are proud to support area nonprofits.

For the last twelve years, the village board has supported the toy drive and has begun donating to the pantry within the last four years.

New and unused toys may be donated for this year’s toy drive from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through December 9 at Village Hall, 300 Machesney Road.

The Helping Hands Pantry serves nearly 400 families each month in the Loves Park/Machesney Park area.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the pantry can visit https://helpinghandspantry.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
No foul play suspected in death on South Meridian Road in Rockford
Photo of three-year old black lab, Mocha
Dog loses lung after contracting fungus from digging in dirt
Drug bust
Thousands of grams of narcotics seized from Rockford residence
Cherry Valley Fire Protection District arrived Tuesday to battle the propane tanker fire on the...
I-39/US 20 interchange in Cherry Valley shut down after propane tanker fire
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

Latest News

Propane truck roll-over on I-39 in Cherry Valley
Propane truck roll-over on I-39 in Cherry Valley
Shooting investigation
Two men recovering after shooting on 7th Street in Rockford
Cherry Valley Fire Protection District arrived Tuesday to battle the propane tanker fire on the...
I-39N/US 20E bypass reopens after tanker fire in Cherry Valley
Republican Scott Helms takes the majority of votes Monday night, defeating former Republican...
Republicans win both positions overseeing Stephenson County Board - clipped version