Gold Star Family Christmas tree honors Illinois service members

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B Pritzker along with other military members met at Bilandic Building in Chicago on Monday to light up the Gold Star Family Christmas Tree.

The tree symbolizes 260 Illinois Gold Star Service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Family members hung ornaments of military members who died on the tree.

“We cannot bring your loved ones back, but we can do, what we can do is honor them celebrate them, and remember them,” said Illinois National Guard Assistant Adjutant General Rodney Boyd.

Pritzker says December is not only a time for togetherness but a time of prayer and celebration of life.

" Illinois stands together with our gold star families not just during the holidays but in gratitude every day for those who have served us,” said Pritzker.

