A Few Rain Chances in the Days Ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy skies today with a few light rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the low 40′s today. Low 40′s again tomorrow with limited sunshine. Rain chances are back by Thursday afternoon with a possible rain/snow mixture overnight into Friday morning. Highs of around 40 degrees. Upper 30′s for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.