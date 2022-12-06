A Few Rain Chances in the Days Ahead

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy skies today with a few light rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the low 40′s today. Low 40′s again tomorrow with limited sunshine. Rain chances are back by Thursday afternoon with a possible rain/snow mixture overnight into Friday morning. Highs of around 40 degrees. Upper 30′s for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

