DQ Grill & Chill is coming to Belvidere

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A new restaurant will break ground in Belvidere this week.

Developers will be on-site at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new DQ Grill & Chill at 1610 North State Street.

The new restaurant will sit next to Taco Bell, across the street from the Kunes auto dealership.

Leaders in Belvidere and Boone County say the increase in new construction, including the recent opening of the Rock Valley College Advanced Technology Center, is great for area businesses and community members.

