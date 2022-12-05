Warming with holiday at Rockton’s hot cocoa crawl

Dairyhaus is one of four downtown Rockton businesses to take part in a hot cocoa crawl, Sunday.
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s already been the ugly sweater bar crawl, and the downtown Christmas parade. Now Rockton’s most festive weekend concludes Sunday with the hot cocoa crawl. The Mix, Sugar Britches. Deedee’s Main Street Coffee and Decor and Dairyhaus all took part in the event to warm your body and hearts with Christmas cheer.

Zofia Prashar has made the hot cocoa crawl a yearly tradition for her family. “We’ll normally decorate our Christmas tree right around now so it’s just a great way to start off the holidays with my family,” said Prashar. “It gives out a real nice reach out to Rockton since it’s such a small community and it’s very pretty. You can just go around and talk to anyone.”

