Thousands of grams of narcotics seized from Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A months-long investigation by Winnebago County Narcotics officers led to a major drug bust Friday in Rockford.

The unit executed a search warrant on Friday, Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of Genoa Street.

Officers claim they seized nearly 9,000 grams of fentanyl-laced cocaine, 3,000 grams of heroin, over 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine and nearly 9,000 oxycodone pills.

Fred Williams, 39, was located inside the residence and taken into custody. He is charged with one count each of possession with intent to deliver heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, cocaine and methamphetamine.

