Support Toys for Tots with 23WIFR at Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Donations will be collected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 14.
Any donation―big or small―is welcomed to help Toys for Tots share the gifts of the holiday...
Any donation―big or small―is welcomed to help Toys for Tots share the gifts of the holiday season with kids from Winnebago, Boone and Stephenson counties.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 WIFR is partnering with Blain’s Farm & Fleet to help bring joy to kids during the holidays.

This year, we’re taking toy donations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Farm & Fleet on East Riverside Boulevard in Loves Park.

Any donation―big or small―is welcomed to help Toys for Tots share the gifts of the holiday season with kids from Winnebago, Boone and Stephenson counties.

23 News will be live starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday showing viewers where they can bring donations and how to help support this great cause!

