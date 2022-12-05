Rockton residents warm up with Hot Cocoa Crawl

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s already been the ugly sweater bar crawl, and the downtown Christmas parade. Now Rockton’s most festive weekend concludes Sunday with the hot cocoa crawl.

Downtown Rockton businesses The Mix, Sugar Britches, Deedee’s Main Street Coffee and Decor, and Dairyhäus all took part in the event to warm your body and hearts with Christmas cheer.

Zofia Prashar has made the hot cocoa crawl a yearly tradition for her family.

“We’ll normally decorate our Christmas tree right around now so it’s just a great way to start off the holidays with my family,” said Prashar. “It gives out a real nice reach out to Rockton since it’s such a small community and it’s very pretty. You can just go around and talk to anyone.”

