Rockford woman hospitalized after gun left unattended

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a gun left unattended in a home resulted in one woman being hospitalized.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 in 700 block of Belmont Boulevard.

Officers say a 6-year-old boy found the gun inside the home and discharged the weapon, hitting a 28-year-old woman standing nearby. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Both Khadijah Morris, 28, and Ashley Laures, 29, have been charged with endangering the life/health of a child.

“Being a responsible gun owner is a vital step when it comes to owning a gun, especially when there are children in the home,” said Rockford Chief of Police Carla Redd in response to the incident. “If someone is in your home and around your children, being informed about any weapons they may bring around them is paramount as well. Seeing another incident caused by an unattended gun, in such a short time after a death of a child, is very disheartening.”

