Rockford police promote gun safety with free storage kits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department in partnership with Project Child Safe is offering help with gun storage safety.

The safe storage of firearms in the home helps prevent accidents and reminds gun owners to keep firearms out of the wrong hands.

Police shared the reminder after two recent accidental shooting incidents involving children―one on Dec. 4 where a woman was hospitalized, and another involving the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy.

Gun locks and educational materials are available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the front desks of Rockford Police Department District 1, 1045 W. State Street; District 2, 1410 Broadway; and District 3, 557 S. New Towne Drive.

“Being a responsible gun owner is a vital step when it comes to owning a gun, especially when there are children in the home,” says Rockford Chief of Police, Carla Redd. “If someone is in your home and around your children, being informed about any weapons they may bring around them is paramount as well.”

