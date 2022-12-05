REAL ID requirement for air travel delayed until May 2025

FILE - The Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID requirement for air travel...
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID requirement for air travel for a third time.(MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Department of Homeland Security is delaying its REAL ID requirement for air travel another two years, the agency announced Monday.

The program, which was set to begin May 3, 2023, will not be enforced until May 7, 2025.

DHS said this extension gives states more time to ensure residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act.

Beginning May 7, 2025, federal agencies, including TSA, will not accept driver’s licenses and identification cards that do not meet federal standards.

“DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

The agency said the extension is necessary because of the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 50 states, the District of Columbia and four of five U.S. territories covered by the REAL ID Act and related regulations are issuing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Meridian Road in Rockford
Bicyclist identified in fatal and alleged DUI crash
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Photo of three-year old black lab, Mocha
Dog loses lung after contracting fungus from digging in dirt

Latest News

The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.
Rare, gold coin worth $1,800 found in Salvation Army red kettle
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Organization tax fraud trial in jury’s hands
Two people have been killed and another two injured in Zaporizhzia following a wave of Russian...
Russia says it downed Ukraine drones attacking its bases
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington, on...
Ex-town official gets 15 days for role in Jan. 6 riot
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly holds a photo of Diane Cusick during an interview...
‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC