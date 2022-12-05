Orangeville native Tessa Janecke gets USA Women’s National Team call up

Janecke is set to make her debut with the senior team on December 15
Janecke family reflects on silver medal run in IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship
Janecke family reflects on silver medal run in IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WIFR) - After a breakout performance at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship last summer, 2022 Orangeville graduate Tessa Janecke has taken the next step at the international level.

The Penn State freshman was among 26 players selected to compete for Team USA in the 2022-23 Rivalry Series. The two-game series will see the USWNT face off against Canada on December 15 in Henderson, Nevada, then on December 19 in Los Angeles. Janecke is the only member of this year’s U18 silver medal team to be a part of the upcoming series, making her the youngest player on the roster (5/12/04).

The Nittany Lion has taken the college hockey world by storm. Janecke is the conference leader in goals and faceoff wins, notching 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) through 22 games. The former Bronco has also earned WCHA Rookie of the Week honors three times so far.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Meridian Road in Rockford
Bicyclist identified in fatal and alleged DUI crash
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Photo of three-year old black lab, Mocha
Dog loses lung after contracting fungus from digging in dirt
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Latest News

Sophomore Christian Cummings had a game-high 25 points.
Rockford Christian boys basketball stays undefeated with win over Galena
Byron girls basketball Head Coach Eric Yerly goes over a game plan with the Lady Tigers
Girls hoops: Lady Tigers stay undefeated, Lady Titans top Knights in NIC-10 clash
Boys Hoops: Auburn, Rockford Christian, and South Beloit roll in conference matchups
Boys hoops: Auburn, Rockford Christian, and South Beloit roll in conference matchups
RVC Basketball picks up doubleheader sweep against Black Hawk College
RVC Basketball picks up doubleheader sweep against Black Hawk College