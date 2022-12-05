Orangeville native Tessa Janecke gets USA Women’s National Team call up

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WIFR) - After a breakout performance at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship last summer, 2022 Orangeville graduate Tessa Janecke has taken the next step at the international level.

The Penn State freshman was among 26 players selected to compete for Team USA in the 2022-23 Rivalry Series. The two-game series will see the USWNT face off against Canada on December 15 in Henderson, Nevada, then on December 19 in Los Angeles. Janecke is the only member of this year’s U18 silver medal team to be a part of the upcoming series, making her the youngest player on the roster (5/12/04).

The Nittany Lion has taken the college hockey world by storm. Janecke is the conference leader in goals and faceoff wins, notching 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) through 22 games. The former Bronco has also earned WCHA Rookie of the Week honors three times so far.

