Dancing Grannies return to Waukesha Christmas parade with heavy hearts

Senior dancers return to Waukesha a year after four members were among six who died when...
Senior dancers return to Waukesha a year after four members were among six who died when Darrell Brooks drove his SUV into the crowd.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUKESHA, WIS. (WIFR) - An emotional return for the Dancing Grannies.

The senior dancers took part in the Waukesha Christmas parade Sunday. One year after Darrell Brooks drove into a crowd killing six, including four members affiliated with the Dancing Grannies. 70 people were injured in last year’s attack.

Brooks was convicted on six counts of first degree intentional homicide on October 26, 2022, and sentenced to six consecutive life sentences on November 16, 2022, according to reports.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted a message on Facebook ahead of the event, saying: “Today is one of the most important meaningful parades in granny’s history. On this emotional day there will be tears of joy, sadness, and remembrance. Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are proud to perform in honor of the fallen 6, everyone injured and affected by the 2021 parade. We will dance with pride, hearing the cheers, and applause from everyone who is showing love and support. Waukesha, all individuals, communities near and far, Milwaukee Dancing Grannies could not have continued on without everyone’s encouragement, positivity, and acceptance of us moving forward while never forgetting. We found strength amongst the struggles and challenges. Today is for Ginny, Lee, Tamara, Bill, Jane, and Jackson to keep shining upon us, guiding us, and keeping everyone safe here on earth.”

