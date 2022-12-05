Clouds to return Monday as temperatures slowly warm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From a sunshine standpoint, this weekend was a winner, with wall-to-wall sunshine featured both Saturday and Sunday. From a temperature standpoint, there’s at least some room for debate.

Saturday saw temperatures fall well short of normal during the daytime as a stout northwest wind ushered in much colder air to the region. Sunday, by comparison, saw a noticeable recovery, as temperatures topped out at 39°, right on par with December 4 normal levels.

Sunshine’s soon to leave us in favor of cloud cover. In fact, clouds are likely to overspread the area, at least in partial form, by no later than the midnight hour. The silver lining? Between the cloud cover and a southwesterly wind remaining intact, temperatures will be much slower to fall, only heading for the middle to upper 20s.

Clouds are to overspread the area overnight into early Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While cloudiness will be with us for most, if not all of our Monday, don’t totally write off the possibility of mixed sunshine emerging from time to time. Sun or no sun, the presence of a southerly wind, at least for the first half to two-thirds of the day, should allow temperatures to reach the lower 40s.

Skies are to be mostly cloudy to start the day Monday, though it should be a rather mild start thanks to the southwesterly wind in place. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to dominate Monday, though a few limited breaks for sunshine aren't out of the question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to remain intact for most of Friday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Not a whole lot appears likely to change Tuesday, at least in the temperature and cloud cover department. A few notes of interest regarding Tuesday. First of all, it’s possible we may awaken to a few flurries or light snow showers. At this point, accumulations do not appear to be of any concern. Secondly, there’s to be much more of an easterly component to our wind, which will bring us an ever-so-slight reduction in temperatures. Expect a high temperature Tuesday of around 41°. Lastly, another disturbance approaching from the southwest could touch off another round of precipitation, more likely in the form of rain.

A few snow flurries or light snow showers are possible Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to dominate again Tuesday, but most of us are to remain dry for most of the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday evening could feature rain or snow showers, with the best chances appearing to be to our south. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This disturbance is to kick off what’s likely to become more of an active pattern in the days that follow. A slight chance for a rain or snow should is in the forecast Wednesday, while chances increase considerably Thursday into Friday. Were there to be a chance for any snow to stick here in the week ahead, it’d come Thursday evening or overnight.

Minor chances for rain or snow exist Tuesday and Wednesday, with better chances arriving Thursday and Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Looking into the longer range period of the forecast, it appears likely that milder than normal temperatures will remain in place through the middle portion of the month. That’s not to say there won’t be cold days. Almost certainly, there will! But overall, the pattern appears to feature more milder days than chilly ones.

Overall, the pattern going into the middle of the month looks to be a rather mild one. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The pattern could very well remain active through mid-December as well. Longer range outlooks suggest above normal precipitation is a decent bet through the middle of the month. The million dollar question centers on whether precipitation comes as rain, snow, or a mixture of the two, given the milder than normal temperatures likely to be around.

Expect the pattern to remain rather active through the middle of the month as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

