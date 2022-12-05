Belvidere man gets 14 years for child sex crimes

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man was found guilty on Friday of felony sex crimes involving a 13-year-old girl and two of her friends.

Jerome Belton, 37, of Belvidere was sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempted criminal sexual assault and attempting to lure a minor.

Belton was arrested on September 9.

Prosecutors say he arranged to meet with the 13-year-old in the 1200 block of West Jackson Street in Belvidere. The girl brought two of her friends to the meeting, and while she was talking to Belton through an open car door, he pulled her into his vehicle and drove off.

He then offered her money for sex, but she was able to escape before anything happened. Belton circled the area of Becky Court and W. Jackson Street, locating the other girls, offering one of them $100 to get in his car and go home with him for sex.

Belton drove away from the girls after two adults witnessed the interaction and approached his car.

The witnesses reported Belton’s license plate to authorities who located him in his home.

At the time of the incident, he was a previously registered sex offender on parole for attempted predatory criminal sexual assault. for attempted predatory criminal sexual assault in Cook County.

