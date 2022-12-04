Sunny skies with a bit of a breeze

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a chilly day but with the sun out, it warmed us up just enough to stay in the 40s.

Today’s high was 48 degrees which is different from the days before. Only a little bit of a breeze outside to give us a little chill alongside those warmer temps.

However, we are tracking some rain and snow to make it’s way into our work week which could cool us down. Winds are coming in from the northwest but in the next 12 hours we will see them change direction and come from the south. The southern winds will also bring some warmer temperatures for Sunday and possibly Monday.

This sets us up for a perfect football Sunday. Monday could be a different story as increasing clouds begin to advance through the day.

Advanced cloudiness (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Tuesday and onward is set to bring snow and rain which will significantly cool us down.

