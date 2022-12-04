Rockford Christian boys basketball stays undefeated with win over Galena

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Christian Royal Lions beat the Galena Pirates 76-63 to improve to 8-0 on the season.

The Pirates came into Saturday’s contest on a five-game win streak. They fall to 4-2 on the season.

Sophomore Christian Cummings had a game-high 25 points for the Royal Lions and fellow Sophomore Elijah Daugherty scored 21 points.

Junior Connor Glasgow led the way for Galena with 16 points. Senior Kolby Knautz also had 10 points.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicyclist identified in fatal and alleged DUI crash
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Residents ban together to take legal action against Winnebago Landfill
Winnebago Landfill odor draws 534 people to take legal action
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
Major drug bust
More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence

Latest News

Byron girls basketball Head Coach Eric Yerly goes over a game plan with the Lady Tigers
Girls hoops: Lady Tigers stay undefeated, Lady Titans top Knights in NIC-10 clash
Boys Hoops: Auburn, Rockford Christian, and South Beloit roll in conference matchups
Boys Hoops: Auburn, Rockford Christian, and South Beloit roll in conference matchups
RVC Basketball picks up doubleheader sweep against Black Hawk College
RVC Basketball picks up doubleheader sweep against Black Hawk College
Guilford closes strong against Jefferson, Harlem holds off Hononegah in NIC-10 boys basketball...
Guilford closes strong against Jefferson, Harlem holds off Hononegah in NIC-10 boys basketball conference opener