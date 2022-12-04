Rockford Christian boys basketball stays undefeated with win over Galena

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Christian Royal Lions beat the Galena Pirates 76-63 to improve to 8-0 on the season.

The Pirates came into Saturday’s contest on a five-game win streak. They fall to 4-2 on the season.

Sophomore Christian Cummings had a game-high 25 points for the Royal Lions and fellow Sophomore Elijah Daugherty scored 21 points.

Junior Connor Glasgow led the way for Galena with 16 points. Senior Kolby Knautz also had 10 points.

