RFD Airport partners up with Toys for Tots, giving back to kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Santa Clause made his flight to Rockford early this year, however he didn’t come in his sleigh. Instead, Mr. Claus flew in by plane to Chicago Rockford International Airport for the Toys for Tots event.

RFD Airport partnered up with the United States Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, to give a very merry Christmas to kids in needs in the forest city. Organizers say the day was all about giving children a message of hope, through gifts, and carols from the Boy Scouts of America Choir.

“The real importance is knowing that we are able to help these kids have a good Christmas,” said Former Marine Rick Egbert. “They may not get as much otherwise, so that’s what it’s all about. The children.”

Several local businesses came out in support of the event, and it’s mission.

“We’ve got military veterans here, we’ve got great local businesses, so it’s good to see the support,” said Comfort First President Michael Callahan. “Especially with the economy the way it is, there’s a lot of children who maybe don’t even have a good meal on their plate, a good home cooked meal, they might not get presents.”

