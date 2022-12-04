Deputies investigating “suspicious death” on Meridian Rd. in Rockford

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the 3700 block of South Meridian Road, according to a press release sent just before 10 p.m.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency phone number at (815)-282-2600. There’s limited information at this time, but 23 News will update when details arise.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

