Deputies investigating “suspicious death” on Meridian Rd. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the 3700 block of South Meridian Road, according to a press release sent just before 10 p.m.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency phone number at (815)-282-2600. There’s limited information at this time, but 23 News will update when details arise.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.