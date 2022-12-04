No foul play suspected in death on South Meridian Road in Rockford

By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies say they do not suspect foul play in a death originally deemed suspicious on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department dispatched just after 9 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 3700 block of South Meridian Road for a death report.

The identity of the person who died has not been revealed during the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

