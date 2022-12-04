Girls hoops: Lady Tigers stay undefeated, Lady Titans top Knights in NIC-10 clash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Saturday concludes the second week of play for high school basketball, several teams trying to make a name for themselves and build some momentum early in the season.

The Byron Lady Tigers stay undefeated with a 58-38 win at home against IC Catholic.

In a NIC-10 conference matchup, the Boylan Lady Titans pick up a road win against the Auburn Knights 68-44.

Boylan’s Alayna Petalber and Auburn’s Destiny Robinson each had a game-high 20 points. Rounding out the double-digit scorers were Auburn’s Alivia Brown and Boylan’s Lily Esparza, each with 12 points on the night.

