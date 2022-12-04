Girls hoops: Lady Tigers stay undefeated, Lady Titans top Knights in NIC-10 clash

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Saturday concludes the second week of play for high school basketball, several teams trying to make a name for themselves and build some momentum early in the season.

The Byron Lady Tigers stay undefeated with a 58-38 win at home against IC Catholic.

In a NIC-10 conference matchup, the Boylan Lady Titans pick up a road win against the Auburn Knights 68-44.

Boylan’s Alayna Petalber and Auburn’s Destiny Robinson each had a game-high 20 points. Rounding out the double-digit scorers were Auburn’s Alivia Brown and Boylan’s Lily Esparza, each with 12 points on the night.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicyclist identified in fatal and alleged DUI crash
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Residents ban together to take legal action against Winnebago Landfill
Winnebago Landfill odor draws 534 people to take legal action
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
Major drug bust
More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence

Latest News

Sophomore Christian Cummings had a game-high 25 points.
Rockford Christian boys basketball stays undefeated with win over Galena
Boys Hoops: Auburn, Rockford Christian, and South Beloit roll in conference matchups
Boys Hoops: Auburn, Rockford Christian, and South Beloit roll in conference matchups
RVC Basketball picks up doubleheader sweep against Black Hawk College
RVC Basketball picks up doubleheader sweep against Black Hawk College
Guilford closes strong against Jefferson, Harlem holds off Hononegah in NIC-10 boys basketball...
Guilford closes strong against Jefferson, Harlem holds off Hononegah in NIC-10 boys basketball conference opener