Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Meridian Road in Rockford

Crime scene
Crime scene(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the 3700 block of South Meridian Road, according to a press release sent just before 10 p.m.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency phone number at (815)-282-2600. There’s limited information at this time, but 23 News will update when details arise.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicyclist identified in fatal and alleged DUI crash
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Photo of three-year old black lab, Mocha
Dog loses lung after contracting fungus from digging in dirt

Latest News

Photo of a lady getting her hot chocolate
Rockton Cocoa crawl
Photo of the event
dancing grandmas
Photo of three-year old black lab, Mocha
Dog loses lung after contracting fungus from digging in dirt
Photo of Mocha
Dog gets blastomycosis from digging
Senior dancers return to Waukesha a year after four members were among six who died when...
Dancing Grannies return to Waukesha Christmas parade with heavy hearts